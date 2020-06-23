Montoursville, Pa. – Travelers on Route 15 northbound and southbound will encounter lane restrictions today near the ramps adjacent to the Interstate 180 ramps in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing bridge inspections on the bridges that span the Lycoming Creek. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Route 15 northbound traffic
- Expect the left (passing) lane to be closed upon exiting Interstate 180 westbound and entering Route 15 northbound.
Route 15 southbound traffic
- Expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while exiting Route 15 southbound to Interstate 180 eastbound.
You're likely to see minor delays in travel and are urged to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone.