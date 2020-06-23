Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.