9:36 a.m. update: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County are open.
Columbia County, Pa. -- A tractor trailer crash has impacted traffic on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 236 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg Exit) in Columbia County.
The right (driving) lane is closed; expect delays in travel.
