TRAFFIC ALERT (1).jpg

9:36 a.m. update: Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County are open.

Columbia County, Pa. -- A tractor trailer crash has impacted traffic on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 236 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg Exit) in Columbia County.

The right (driving) lane is closed; expect delays in travel.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.