Lock Haven, Pa. — A jury took 90 minutes to convict a husband and wife of terroristic threats and assault.

William Sean Laubscher, 54, and Candy Jo Laubscher, 48, both of Lock Haven were both found guilty of the offenses last week. Candy Laubscher was also found guilty of carrying a firearm without a license.

The Laubschers entered a property on German Road in September of last year with several firearms attempting to “evict” a tenant from the property. A 19-year-old woman who was naked and sleeping inside the home testified to hearing Candy Laubscher screaming outside.

William Laubscher fired five rounds from a SKS semi-automatic rifle to intimidate and scare the young woman. After walking into the home, Candy Laubscher waived a .357 revolver at the victim while screaming at her, according to testimony.

Pennsylvania State Police, Lock Haven police, and Clinton County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the home. Both defendants, who were still armed, were taken into custody.

Investigators located a folding knife and three throwing knives on William Laubscher. He claimed the throwing knives were used for martial arts.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse presented testimony from four police officers, including the arresting officer, and the victim at the one-day trial. He also played a recording from the victim’s 911 call.

Eviction proceedings were started in district court by the couple before they entered the home in September of last year.

Sentencing for both William and Candy Laubscher are scheduled for July 18. Both are out on $5,000 monetary bail.

William Laubscher faces a maximum of seven years in prison. Candy Laubscher faces up to 13 years.

William Laubscher docket sheet

Candy Laubscher docket sheet

