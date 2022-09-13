Lock Haven, Pa. — Two people from Lock Haven were charged with a slew of offenses after police say they entered a home and threatened a woman with guns.

The woman told State Police on the morning of Sept. 1 she was getting out of the shower when she heard banging on the front door and "something that sounded like a gun shot."

William Sean Laubscher, 53, allegedly fired shots at the ground and then entered the property on the 800 block of German Road along with Candy Jo Laubscher, 48, police said.

Once inside, Candy Jo Laubscher allegedly yelled "get the f*** out" to the woman and lifted her shirt to reveal a firearm on her waistband.

The woman said she was afraid something bad was going to happen, that she "felt threatened by the presence of weapons and tried to gather her belongings and get out of the residence as quickly as possible," according to the affidavit.

Trooper Brittany Naylor interviewed William Laubscher about the incident shortly after speaking with the accuser. Laubscher told police the property is his, and he wanted to evict the tenants.

The Laubschers do own the property, according to county records.

During the course of the interview William Laubscher admitted to authorities that he fired shots at the ground, Naylor said.

Candy Jo Laubscher told police she didn’t know there was anyone home. She said her husband told her they were going to the house to clean it, according to the affidavit.

Authorities found two shell casings near the front door of the property.

William Laubscher was carrying a SKS 7.62 x 39 firearm and Ruger Security 6 .357 Magnum. Candy Jo Laubscher was carrying a .380 Sig Sauer P238, and all three firearms were loaded, according to police.

“Both William and Cindy Laubscher do not have a permit to carry license and transported the loaded weapons in their vehicle from their residence,” Naylor wrote.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, firearm not to be carried without a license, simple assault, reckless endangering another person, and harassment during a Sept. 1 preliminary arraignment.

Keith Kibler presided over the hearing and gave both $5,000 monetary bail, which they posted through a bondsman. The pair is scheduled to appear on Sept. 20 for preliminary hearings.

Candy Jo Laubscher docket sheet

William Sean Laubscher docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.