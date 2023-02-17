Williamsport, Pa. — A plan that was put into action more than two decades ago is set to come to fruition, as Lycoming County Commissioners approved the purchase of 1,067 acres from the Federal Correctional Complex in Brady Township on Thursday.

Jason Yorks, director of the Lycoming County Resource Management Services, explained that each Pennsylvania county must always have a ten-year plan for solid waste management moving forward.

“This purchase allows Central Pennsylvania a cost effective solid waste disposal program for years and years to come,” Yorks said Tuesday morning at the Commissioners' meeting.

The cost of the purchase is $6.5 million, none of which comes from taxpayer dollars. Since the project as been so long in the works, it allowed ample time for Resource Management Services to budget and allocate for the acquisition.

“Everything is funded by recycling and landfill fees,” York explained. “We cover all of our own costs.”

The closing on property is expected within the next 60 days.

