Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with felony strangulation after he choked a woman and punched her three times in the face, police said.

The accuser told police she was asleep at her home on Hepburn Street on Sept. 15 when Curtis James Keyes, 49, of Williamsport allegedly woke her up around 1:30 a.m. and instigated an argument.

Keyes allegedly grabbed the accuser by the neck and chocked her to the point that she experienced difficulty breathing "and she thought that she was going to die," according to an arrest affidavit.

Keyes also allegedly punched her in the face at least three times with a closed fist.

During a police interview with the woman, officers noted light red marks, a scratch to her collarbone, and lacerations around her eyes, Officer Robert Brown of the Williamsport Police Department wrote. A pair of glasses were broken into different pieces.

Keyes fled the area before police arrived to the home on Hepburn Street. Police suspected Keyes stayed at a hotel out of town.

Keyes was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and simple assault during a Sept. 22 preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Following the hearing, Keyes posted $25,000 monetary bail and was released from custody.

Docket sheet

