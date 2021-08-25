Wellsboro, Pa. -- Sunday, Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon, the Canyon Pilots Association’s All-You-Can-Eat Labor Day Weekend Fly-In Breakfast will be held indoors at the commercial corporate hangar at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport, just west of Wellsboro on Airport Road in Delmar Township.

This breakfast is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. The hangar's main door for airplanes will be kept open for good airflow.

On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee, and orange juice. Requested is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for ages 3 to 8 years old. Children 2 and under eat for free.

Pilots in various types of aircraft will fly to the airport for the breakfast, weather permitting.

"People who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs so they can join family members and friends outdoors to chat and watch airplanes land and takeoff," said Tom Freeman, one of the organizers.

Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will have a display of ultralight aircraft outdoors. The Mountain Modelaires will display radio controlled airplanes and helicopters and, as long as supplies last, will give away free foam gliders to eight to twelve year olds to assemble at home.

Airplane rides will be available, weather permitting.

For more information about the breakfast or flight instruction scholarships for youths age 16 and older, email Tom Freeman at av8slow@gmail.com.