NWS - FLOOD WATCH - Jan 2020.jpg

Impending severe weather might put a damper on Labor Day celebrations throughout the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the central region of Pennsylvania, expected to last through Tuesday, September 6. 

Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Laporte, Philipsburg, Lewistown, Sunbury,
Danville, Shamokin, Altoona, Mifflintown, McConnellsburg,
Williamsport, Berwick, Lock Haven, Selinsgrove, Mount Union,
Bedford, Lewisburg, Huntingdon, Trout Run, Bloomsburg, State
College, Renovo, and Chambersburg
341 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
  areas, Bedford, Blair, Columbia, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon,
  Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton,
  Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Southern Centre,
  Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan and Union.

* WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop through the
    day, and continue through the night. Some of these storms
    will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many areas will
    have multiple showers and thunderstorms today and tonight,
    leading to the possibility of flash flooding. Locations which
    received heavy rain on Sunday will be most at risk to have
    flooding occur.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.