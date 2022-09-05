Impending severe weather might put a damper on Labor Day celebrations throughout the area.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the central region of Pennsylvania, expected to last through Tuesday, September 6.
Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Laporte, Philipsburg, Lewistown, Sunbury, Danville, Shamokin, Altoona, Mifflintown, McConnellsburg, Williamsport, Berwick, Lock Haven, Selinsgrove, Mount Union, Bedford, Lewisburg, Huntingdon, Trout Run, Bloomsburg, State College, Renovo, and Chambersburg 341 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bedford, Blair, Columbia, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan and Union. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop through the day, and continue through the night. Some of these storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many areas will have multiple showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. Locations which received heavy rain on Sunday will be most at risk to have flooding occur.