Kulpmont, Pa. — A Kulpmont man is in custody after he reportedly shot at a woman's home following an argument Monday night.

Brian Eugene Leyba, 42, fled the home on the 1000 block of Spruce Street around 7:15 p.m. and managed to evade a police perimeter set up around the area, according to state police.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and arraigned before District Judge William Cole on felony charges of terroristic threats.

Leyba had gone to the alleged victim's home at 7 p.m. and pushed her into the doorway of her residence, causing an injury, charges say. He reportedly forced his way into the home where they pair got into an argument. A witness called 911, then told Leyba what they had done.

That's when Leyba allegedly walked out of the house, turned back toward the woman, and fired a round into the porch floor. He told the woman he would do the same to her, police say.

In addition to the threats, Leyba is also charged with reckless endangerment, simple assault, and firing a gun into a home. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 17 at 9 a.m.

Docket sheet

