Duboistown, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista B. Rogers said she will run for a fifth term as Lycoming County Controller.

Rogers took office in January of 2004. Prior to becoming controller, Rogers began a 16-year banking career as a part-time teller with Commonwealth Bank, Loyalsock Branch. She ended her banking career as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager for FNB Bank, N.A.

Since becoming controller in 2004, Rogers lists the following accomplishments her office has achieved.

Put into place written policies and procedures for the office

Created a more efficient review process for all invoices paid by the county

Rebuilt the contract files for the county and developed and put into place an efficient tracking system for all contracts

Routine auditing of all tax collectors. The audit staff work with new tax collectors when they take office

Audits of all County offices that handle funds by internal auditors

Cooperation with the state Auditor General’s office to complete the annual audit required on the forfeiture funds handled by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office

Rogers stated she is running to ensure that Lycoming County comes back into and stays in compliance with the Pennsylvania County Code.

The office of controller was created to be the fiscal watchdog, the independent elected office that has the discretionary authority to ensure the laws of Pennsylvania, Lycoming County, and internal Commissioner policies are followed, Rogers said.

Outside of the controller's office, Rogers has continued to be a community volunteer as a member of the South Williamsport Lions Club. In addition, she has more recently focused her fundraising efforts toward organizations that support childhood cancer.

In the future, Rogers said she is looking to help in some way with fundraising, volunteering, and in other ways with teenage mental health, suicide prevention, drug addiction and prevention and how it affects families, as well as grandparents raising grandchildren due to addiction and/or involvement in the corrections system.

Rogers, her husband Harry, daughter Olivia, 17, and grandson Aaiden, 6, live in Duboistown. They also have an adult son Jacob, who lives with his wife and two children in southern Pennsylvania.

