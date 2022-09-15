Knoebels Amusement Resort has earned a number of Golden Ticket awards from Amusement Today, an award-winning magazine of the amusement industry.

For the 19th time in the past 20 years, Knoebels has earned the "Best Food" recognition.

Award winners are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today. An international survey, the poll solicits votes from experienced amusement park voters around the country and world to rate the "bests" in 22 categories.

Knoebels also claimed a top spot for their Phoenix coaster, earning the "Best Wooden Roller Coaster" award. Like the food, the ride has a history of success, earning top 10 rankings for the last 24 years.

A 2019 issue of Amusement Today describes the Phoenix as a product of a dedicated team: "Lovingly maintained by the Knoebels clan, a legion of enthusiasts consider it the quintessential example of the pure skills given by a wooden coaster."

In the same category, the Flying Turns and the Twister coasters also made the awards list, at places 28 and 31 respectively.

The man behind it all—Dick Knoebel—earned his own recognition as a "Golden Ticket Legend," an honor presented at the awards ceremony in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 10.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.