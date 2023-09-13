Elysburg, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort has won two Golden Ticket Awards for best wooden roller coaster and best food, marking the fifth year in a row that the roller coaster has been awarded a Golden Ticket.

“Voters are experienced and well-traveled amusement park fans, and we appreciate the time they take communicating with us about how we can exceed guest expectations!” Knoebels said in a Facebook post.

Knoebles obtained the Phoenix in 1985, after an amusement park in Texas closed. Originally, the coaster had been called Rocket.

“Rising from the ashes of its history as the Rocket roller coaster built in 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, the Phoenix was reborn at Knoebels in 1985,” Knoebles states on their website.

In addition to the Golden Tickets, Knoebles was recognized for number two in "Best Guest Experience," number two in "Best Dark Ride (Haunted Mansion)," number 23 and number 27 in "Top 50 Wooden Roller Coasters" (for Flying Turns and Twister, respectively).

Golden Ticket Awards were given to three other Pennsylvania parks: Kennywood and Dutch Wonderland both won The Renaissance Award and Best Family Theme Park. Hersheypark won the award for Best New Roller Coaster with Wildcat’s Revenge.

"We promise we won't ever take these recognitions, or ANY guest feedback, for granted," Knoebles said.

