Knoebels will weclome pups this weekend as they put on their annual "Doggy Dive" at the park pool.

The resort will be hosting the 10th annual Doggie Dive on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This is a special day for pups and their family members to enjoy at Crystal Pool," Knoebels said in a Facebook post. 
 
100% of the proceeds are donated to local animal rescues. There will be swimming, raffles, vendors and much more.
Rabies tag and license is required. All dogs must have a collar; leashes must be on hand by owner; and there is a limit of one dog per handler. Aggressive dogs are not permitted.
 
Register your pooch or apply to be a vendor at bit.ly/KnoebelsDoggieDive2023.

