Elysburg, Pa — Lifeguards pulled an unresponsive man from the pool at a local amusement park over the weekend.
On Sunday afternoon, a worker at Knoebels Amusement Resort spotted the unresponsive man in the Crystal Pool, park officials said. The man was pulled out immediately and treated by lifeguard and emergency workers on duty.
“Additional care was provided by the Knoebels EMS team, and he was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville,” Stacy Yutko, public relations director at Knoebels, said. “The Knoebels family is praying for the best possible outcome. We ask that everyone joins us in keeping the guest and his family in your prayers,” she added.
Park officials have not released the man's identity or his condition.