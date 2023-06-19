Elysburg, Pa — Lifeguards pulled an unresponsive man from the pool at a local amusement park over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, a worker at Knoebels Amusement Resort spotted the unresponsive man in the Crystal Pool, park officials said. The man was pulled out immediately and treated by lifeguard and emergency workers on duty.

“Additional care was provided by the Knoebels EMS team, and he was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville,” Stacy Yutko, public relations director at Knoebels, said. “The Knoebels family is praying for the best possible outcome. We ask that everyone joins us in keeping the guest and his family in your prayers,” she added.

Park officials have not released the man's identity or his condition.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.