No matter where you are, there's probably at least one wood product in your line of sight right now - a wood-based house, a shelf, a pavilion, paper, or any number of less obvious items.

“Wood products are all around us,” says Nicholas Bisaccia, chairman of the board of Keystone Wood Products Association (KWPA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the industry. “In addition to the obvious items like flooring, furniture and cabinetry, wood by-products can be found in many household items. For example, cellulose can be found in toothpaste, nail polish, and some brands of ice cream just to name a few.”

While wood products play an important role in our daily lives, these days the industry makes a concerted effort to protect the environment. When a tree is harvested, every part of it - right down to the cellulose fiber - is utilized and "working forests" are carefully managed.

“We waste nothing,” says Nate Metzler, General Manager at Metzler Forest Products. “We take traditional waste like limbs and bark and transform them into animal bedding and mulch. We also collect sawdust so it can be processed into wood pellets. When you heat with pellets or firewood, you are using the only carbon neutral source of energy available. Wood powered energy emits as much carbon as it absorbs, making its environmental impact neutral.”

The ecological benefits of forests go beyond just energy. Through photosynthesis, trees absorb carbon dioxide and pollutants, ultimately reducing pollution while providing clean air. According to Bisaccia, trees continue to play a role in reducing air pollution even after they are cut down.

“When a tree is harvested, the benefits do not stop there. Carbon is stored for the life of the product,” he says. “Furthermore, when you look at manufacturing methods used to make products, using wood instead of alternative building materials like plastic and aluminum also lessens the carbon footprint.”

With a long list of benefits, some are concerned that the forest resource will be depleted.

“The forest will remain a steady resource in the future as long as trees are harvested sustainably,” says Chuck Coup, program manager at Pa. Sustainable Forestry Initiative Implementation Committee, “Working forests illustrate this perfectly.”

Defined as forestlands that are managed to provide a steady source of renewable wood for lumber, energy, paper, packaging, and wood products, working forests were recently highlighted in a short educational video spearheaded by KWPA and funded by the Pennsylvania Hardwood Development Council.

Working forests manage competition for sunlight, soil nutrients, and water, optimizing the health of trees and ultimately their ability to sequester carbon and emit oxygen. Working forests also help to filter water, provide wildlife habitats, and prevent erosion or flooding.

“Sharing the importance of the working forest is critical to understanding the industry,” says Bisaccia.

As it stands, the industry employs over 65,000 Pennsylvanians. The state, which also leads the nation in the production of hardwood, boasts 16.6 million acres of forestland. Practicing sustainable forestry, annually the volume of Pennsylvania’s forest grows at least twice the harvest rate, ensuring that the industry will remain viable for the foreseeable future.

“With such a significant environmental and economic impact, every week should be Forest Products Week,” concluded Bisaccia.

Schools and community groups are welcome to schedule virtual educational presentations about Pennsylvania's forest industry by emailing or calling Stephanie Phillips-Taggart at steph@keystonewoodpa.org or (570) 601-7000.