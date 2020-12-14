Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Knives were thrown during a domestic altercation in the 1600 block of Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, according to state police at Montoursville.

Brittany R. Stine, 32, of Williamsport, is charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Trooper Ernest Capobianco alleges she cut a male individual's right middle finger by throwing a knife at him around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Stine is accused by police of scratching the back of the male's neck and biting him under his left armpit.

"Stine admitted to throwing several knives at [the male], punching, scratching and biting him during a physical altercation that occurred," Capobiano wrote.

Her bail was set at $7,500 monetary by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon.

She briefly was confined to the Lycoming County Prison briefly before posting bail through a professional bondsman on Nov. 22.

She is scheduled for a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing before District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Docket sheet