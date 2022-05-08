Sunbury, Pa. — Once Sunbury police arrived at the scene of a reported disturbance with weapons, they said a person approached them and said a woman was inside with a knife.

Authorities entered the residence located near the 800 block of N Fifth Street on May 1 and spoke with a woman identified as Jay Lou Bingaman, 61, of Sunbury. Bingamam told authorities she used the knife to cut clothing items that belonged to the caller, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Harry Nungesser.

Jamie Eugene Buckles Sr., 52, of Sunbury spoke with authorities during the incident. Nungesser said Buckles was identified as the caller and allegedly told police Bingaman lunged at him with the knife.

According to Nungesser, Buckles was taken into custody when officers located several items of paraphernalia during a search of the residence.

Bingaman was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment before being incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to face Judge Michael Toomey on May 17 for a preliminary hearing.

During a search of the residence, Sunbury Police located various items of drug paraphernalia that included methamphetamine, marijuana, packaging materials, and a spring-loaded knife. Court records show Buckles was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, simple assault, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jay Lou Bingaman docket sheet

Jamie Eugene Buckles docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.