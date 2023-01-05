Sayre, Pa. — A woman allegedly attacked two men with a knife after being woken up inside a Sayre home in which she was staying with her boyfriend.

Desiree Deanna Holmes had to be held down by two men as they struggled to get the weapon away from her, police said. She allegedly bit one of the men and cut the other with a small knife during the assault, Sayre Borough Police said.

Officer Nikki Hoffman could see injuries on both men that matched with their version of events.

The 29-year-old Holmes had been staying at the home near the 300 block of N. Keystone Avenue on Dec. 31, according to the affidavit. Witnesses said she had become irritable from arguing with her boyfriend throughout the morning and went into the basement to take a nap.

When one of the residents attempted to get work clothes from the area in the afternoon, he accidentally woke Holmes up. She allegedly became upset and asked for a knife that had been taken away from her be returned.

Due to her alleged strange behavior throughout the day, the man told Holmes he would not return the weapon. Holmes produced a second large knife and charged at the man, according to the report.

Holmes was restrained by the accuser, who was bitten in the process of taking the knife away. A second, smaller knife was taken away from Holmes by a second man during the incident.

Holmes was allegedly crying when officers met her outside the home. She complained of being attacked by the two men, Hoffman said.

Holmes claimed the men assaulted her and choked her, but couldn’t provide any further details.

“Holmes was taken into custody due to the [accusers’] injuries that were caused by the weapon,” Hoffman said.

Holmes is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault along with misdemeanor simple assault. Judge Larry Hurley ordered Holmes held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is set for Jan. 17 with Judge Hurley.

Docket sheet

