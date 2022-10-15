Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband.

The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7.

Police found Taber in the backyard of their home near the 400 block of Brandon Avenue, along with a handheld taser in his front pocket. They also found the steak knife in the grass where Taber reportedly dropped it.

The 26-year-old is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail. He has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.