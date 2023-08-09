Kiwi fruit sold in Pennsylvania stores has been recalled for a serious potential health risk.

The company, David Oppenheimer and Company, is recalling all one-pound clamshells of organic green kiwifruit because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may only suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled fruit is sold in plastic clamshells with the Zespri brand written on them. The recalled products have the UPC code 8 18849 02009 3 and contain fruit stickered with the GTIN barcode 9400 9552.

The fruit affected by the recall was shipped between June 14 and July 7. The fruit is sold in Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions may contact David Oppenheimer and Company at 1-866-698-2580, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., or send an email to contact@oppy.com.

