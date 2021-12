Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was charged with a misdemeanor after Williamsport Police said she abandoned a kitten inside an apartment.

Devin Sue Hoffman, 36, of Williamsport was charged with cruelty to animals after a neighbor reported the kitten to authorities. Food and water were provided for the kitten, which was taken into custody by the property owner.

A preliminary arraignment is set for Jan. 27 for Hoffman, who was evicted from the apartment, according to police.

