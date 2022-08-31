drug bust 2020.jpg
Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they received a tip on August 19 that two Lycoming County men were traveling to Philadelphia to buy drugs.

Authorities said they began surveillance on a black Nissan Xterra being driven by Christopher Raemsch, 39, of Williamsport on Aug. 20. Raemsch allegedly made contact with Kyle Conners, 29, of Williamsport, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata.

Both men departed from Sheetz on Maynard Street and traveled to King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County. After several hours of waiting, police said they watched as a large bag was placed in the trunk of the Sonata.

State Police stopped the vehicle as they traveled on State Route 80 in the westbound lane. Investigators spoke with a passenger, who said a bag was placed in the trunk.

Connors was then read his Miranda Rights and consented to a search of the vehicle.

After being alerted by a K9 unit, troopers said they located several pounds of marijuana, two and a half ounces of cocaine, and approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine.

All of the substances tested positive during a field test by officers.

Connors was charged with three counts each of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was incarcerated on $250,000 bail.

Raemsch was charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also incarcerated on $250,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey for a preliminary hearing.

Kyle Connors docket sheet

Christopher Raemsch docket sheet

