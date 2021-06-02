Washington, DC. - U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA 12) introduced the Protecting Our Wellbeing by Expanding Russian Sanctions Act or the POWERS Act, legislation that would immediately reinstate sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

In May, President Biden waived sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline that will supply Europe with Russian gas once completed.

"After the Colonial Pipeline hack, the Biden administration faced an important decision: either invest in American energy and make it more secure or continue down a radical path that makes our nation reliant on energy from nations that do not have our best interests in mind," said Rep. Keller about the bill.

"Unfortunately, the president’s decision to lift sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline—while simultaneously hampering domestic energy production—makes it clear where this administration stands. I’m proud to introduce the POWERS Act and prioritize American energy," a statement from Keller continued.

Full text of the legislation can be found here.