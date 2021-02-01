Frozen water pipes are a homeowner's winter nightmare. Companies like Aqua Pennsylvania receive several calls from Pennsylvania residents each year panicking about frozen or ruptured pipes and remind homeowners that being proactive is the best way to prevent frozen pipes.

Marc Lucca, president of Aqua Pennsylvania, offers the following tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing this winter:

Make sure to have a supply of heat tape and pipe insulation, as well as a portable space heater and a hair dryer on hand.

Locate and visibly mark the home’s master water valve. In the event that a pipe does break, use this valve to turn off water to the home.

Make sure the lids on outdoor meter pits are not broken or missing.

Shut off and drain any outside faucets, including those for lawn sprinkling systems.

Prevent drafts in unheated areas, such as crawl spaces or basements, by replacing broken glass or making other repairs.

Lucca also advises homeowners to take the following precautions in any unheated areas of their homes when temperatures drop well below freezing:

Wrap pipes with insulation material or heat tape, and wrap indoor water meters with a blanket. Proper and safe use of portable space heaters can also keep exposed pipes in drafty areas from freezing.

For interior plumbing located on an outside wall such as a kitchen sink, install heat tape to the pipes beneath the sink. If no small children are in the house, open cabinet doors beneath the sink to allow the warm air in the home to reach the pipes.

When temperatures remain near 10°F, you may want to leave a very thin stream of water running continuously from at least one tap in your home—preferably the one farthest from the meter. The additional cost of the water is cheaper than the cost of repairing ruptured pipes.

If you can locate the frozen area of a pipe, open a spigot and use a hand-held hair dryer or heat tape to thaw the area. If this does not resolve the issue, contact a licensed plumber.

Armed with this knowledge and a bit of insulation, a hair dryer or space heater, and heat tape, keep your pipes intact and your water flowing this winter.