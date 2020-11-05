Lewisburg, Pa. – The campaign of Katie Evans, a State Representative candidate for Pennsylvania’s 85th legislative district, is considering filing a lawsuit against the Friends of David Rowe due to the content of a recent campaign mailer.

According to the campaign, the mailer manipulates Ms. Evans' words to the point of illegality.

The campaign quotes Ms. Evans as saying, during a statement on racial justice, "Undoubtedly, the flag is an incredible expression of the duality of American life: for some, it is a symbol that evokes a powerful image of unity and strength. For others, it can serve as a symbol of an oppressive system designed to empower some and silence others.”

The campaign mailer sent by the Friends of David Rowe excluded the first part of Ms. Evans' statement, making it appear that she only sees the flag as a symbol of oppression. The edit greatly upset Ms. Evans, whose father and brother served in the armed forces.

Evans' campaign has considered filing a tort of false light invasion of privacy, which refers to a public communication that knowingly represents a plaintiff and is generally considered offensive.

Campaign spokesman Taylor Lightman stated that the edited quote is “a new low for David Rowe, who has consistently shown little regard for the facts and has modeled a disappointingly divisive governing style. The Katie Evans campaign is weighing legal action in the form of a civil complaint to ameliorate David Rowe’s reckless actions.”