Lock Haven, Pa. – Do you have room in your heart for a grumpy cat?

The Clinton County SPCA is looking for a courageous person to adopt a feisty cat named Karen.

"Her name is Karen for a reason!" the Clinton County SPCA said. "Karen is mean, and that's that. She'll let you look at her and possibly pet her from time to time, but there's a 50-50 chance she'll bite ya."

Karen is spayed and up-to-date on all of her shots – but you "really may need to run away from her," the SPCA said.

The SPCA announced that Karen was up for adoption on their Facebook page on April 30. As of today, Karen still is looking for her forever home.

"Maybe even a barn cat?" the SPCA suggested.

If you can't adopt Karen but want to support her, you can sponsor her through the Clinton County SPCA's Guardian Angel Program. Email ccspcaoutreach@gmail.com for more information.

To support other shelter animals, check out the Clinton County SPCA's sponsorship programs, including their Senior Fund, Special Needs Fund and Trap-Neuter-Return Program Fund.