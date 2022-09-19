Kangaroo_generic_2022.jpg

Kangaroo

 Canva

Littlestown, Pa. — A Pennsylvania resident turned to Facebook Marketplace to sell a kangaroo last week.

According to Pennlive, a six-month-old kangaroo was rescued from a home in Littlestown after the Pennsylvania Game Commission was alerted to an ad for the kangaroo on Facebook Marketplace.

A kangaroo is considered to be “exotic,” and therefore requires a special permit to sell or even possess.

The Game Commission said the animal was overall healthy and is now at a licensed facility where it will be cared for.

The seller was asking $5,000, as first reported by the Gettysburg Times.

No charges have yet been filed.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!