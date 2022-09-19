Littlestown, Pa. — A Pennsylvania resident turned to Facebook Marketplace to sell a kangaroo last week.

According to Pennlive, a six-month-old kangaroo was rescued from a home in Littlestown after the Pennsylvania Game Commission was alerted to an ad for the kangaroo on Facebook Marketplace.

A kangaroo is considered to be “exotic,” and therefore requires a special permit to sell or even possess.

The Game Commission said the animal was overall healthy and is now at a licensed facility where it will be cared for.

The seller was asking $5,000, as first reported by the Gettysburg Times.

No charges have yet been filed.

