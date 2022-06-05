Williamsport, Pa. —A K9 was deployed as the man barricaded himself inside a room to stop authorities from entering.

A standoff with authorities ensued after Andrew M. Shaffer, 34, of Williamsport threatened a resident with a knife, police said. Shaffer allegedly told police he possessed a firearm and would use it shoot them if they attempted to enter a home near the 1300 block of Baldwin Street on May 30.

A large contusion was observed by officers as they spoke with an accuser at the scene. They left the interview after Shaffer continued to carry on, stating to police two kids were inside the residence, authorities said.

The accuser emerged from the home with their children as police announced their presence. According to the affidavit, authorities observed a bite mark on the accuser after they left the home.

Shaffer moved into the attic of the residence and tossed household items into a stair case before he buried himself within the room, police said. As authorities attempted to talk Shaffer out of the room, officers said they observed a rope-like item tossed out of a window.

“Ultimately, Shaffer ended his resistance to arrest, climbed over and through rubble to avoid injury to himself, a K-9, and police and was taken into custody,” officers wrote in the affidavit.

Shaffer was charged with two misdemeanors that ranged from second-degree resisting arrest and third-degree simple assault. He was also given a summary harassment charge.

Shaffer was detained to the Lycoming County Prison after being given $10,000 monetary bail. He will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on June 9 for a preliminary hearing.

