Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Bureau of Police K9 Officer Tacoma will be much safer with a new bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from the Vested Interest in K9s company.

The Williamsport West Veterinary Hospital in DuBoistown hosted a fundraiser and donated the embroidered vest that reads, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and provides vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement and related agencies.

