Williamsport, Pa. – City police said they found methamphetamine in the possession of a Towanda man who allegedly furnished drug-free urine to a state parole agent.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Sergeant Brian J. McGee said Christopher E. Wojcak, 35, of Locust Avenue, Towanda, furnished drug-free urine "to avoid a parole violation" around 10:05 a.m. on Oct. 28.

A state parole agent told McGee he was supervising Wojcak's urinalysis but became suspicious of Wojcak's movements. The parole officer ultimately found a clear bottle containing a substance consistent with urine inside Wojcak's underwear, according to McGee.

"Wojcak indicated to [the parole agents] he intended to provide the urine sample from the bottle because his urine would show the presence of Methamphetamines," McGee wrote.

"I deployed K9 Niko, a police K9 proficient in the detection of specific controlled substances, to conduct an exterior sniff of Wojcak's vehicle," McGee wrote.

K9 Niko alerted to the presence of the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle and a search was conducted based on the K9 alert, McGee said.

"A small clear plastic bag and a syringe were located under the seat cover of the driver seat. The clear plastic bag was knotted at the top and contained a Crystalline substance that was White with Blue tint, consistent with Methamphetamine," McGee wrote.

Wojcak was charged with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing drug-free urine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on Oct. 28.

