Williamsport, Pa. — Multiple reports of people being shot at with BB guns from a car prompted Williamsport police to begin a search for a dark-colored Mazda SUV. It was the same type of vehicle, they noted, that was reported stolen the previous evening.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Apr. 10, Police Officer Caschera spotted the stolen SUV traveling westbound on Memorial Avenue toward Walnut Street. The vehicle fled west and south, and police engaged in a pursuit.

"The stolen Mazda fled for several blocks, stopped in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, and the occupants subsequently fled the vehicle on foot," according to a press release. Officers were able to locate and detain four of the actors in the 1000 Block of Vine Avenue.

Inside the stolen Mazda police found several Orbeez pellet guns.

According to authoritis, two of the actors involved with the stolen vehicle were identified as juveniles. The Lycoming County Juvenile Probation Office was contacted to assist with placing these juveniles, however, there were no facilities that were available and/or willing to take the juvenile offenders. Instead, they were released to their respective guardians, police said.

Charges will be filed against these individuals related to the stolen vehicle and the vehicle pursuit.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.