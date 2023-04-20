Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police found a man with a runaway juvenile at a hotel Wednesday night in Shamokin Dam.

According to investigators, Christopher Comfort, 41, of Silver Springs, N.Y. was located at the Econo Lodge near the 3000 block of N. Susquehanna Trail with the minor, police said. Shamokin Dam Police entered his room, seizing marijuana in the process of locating the pair, according to the affidavit.

Comfort, who police said violated an active PFA because he was with the juvenile, was processed by the Shamokin Dam Police Department and arraigned before Judge John Reed. He was charged with kidnapping, violation of court order, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

In a separate case, Comfort is being charged with arrest prior to requisition. All charges are graded as felonies.

Shamokin Dam Police received information that Comfort was at the hotel with the runaway juvenile from the Wyoming County (New York) Police Department. Working with them and the New York Sheriff’s Office, investigators zeroed in on Comfort’s room and made the arrest.

The juvenile was turned over to Wyoming County Child Protective Services.

Comfort is being held on a combined total of $1,000,000 monetary bail at the Snyder County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Reed on April 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.