Sayre, Pa. — A young child is on a ventilator and a Sayre woman has been charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment after an investigation by police.

Officer Nikki Hoffman said an interview was conducted at the Sayre Borough Police Station on Dec. 16 with Tabatha Stevens, 26, Sayre. Officers said during the interview, Stevens admitted to hitting the child.

“Tabatha changed her story numerous times throughout an approximate two-hour interview,” Hoffman wrote. “It should also be noted that Tabatha’s emotions were very dramatic throughout the entire interview.”

Stevens called 911 on Dec. 14 and told operators the juvenile appeared to be having a seizure. The operator worked with Stevens on the phone to provide CPR. According to the report, Stevens feared she would injure the child.

“It was documented that Greater Valley EMS was able to see in the residence and notice that Tabatha was nowhere near (the juvenile) although she claimed to be giving her CPR,” Hoffman wrote.

The juvenile was taken to the Robert Packer Hospital but was later flown to Strong Hospital in Rochester, NY, and placed on a ventilator. Authorities received photographs from the hospital that showed extensive bruising on the juvenile’s “entire” body. The prognosis involved a brain injury of an unknown extent, according to the report.

Stevens is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $500,000 monetary bail facing several felony charges. After having charges upgraded, Stevens currently faces one felony count each of first and second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of children.

Steven also faces misdemeanor charges of first-degree simple assault and second-degree recklessly endangering another person.

Docket sheet