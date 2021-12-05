Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A juvenile passenger was treated at the scene of a fiery crash in Lycoming Count as State Troopers took an 18-year-old driver into custody.

Gavin Luke Schomburg of Hughesville was charged with several felonies after authorities said they recovered a sealed package that included a large amount of methamphetamine and Xanax. Schomburg allegedly admitted to taking a 50mg Percocet, a Xanax, and smoking marijuana before leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash on Kehrer Hill Road.

Trooper Jacob Hook said he observed Schomburg continue through a blinking red light on the night of Nov. 29. According to the affidavit, Hook initiated a traffic stop, turning on the sirens of a marked Montoursville State Police Unit.

During the pursuit, troopers said Schomburg ran a solid red light turning north onto State Route 87. The chase continued before Schomburg turned on Kehrer and crashed the vehicle.

According to the report, the vehicle became engulfed in flames, forcing troopers to pull both occupants from the wreckage.

A court summary shows no bail listed for Schomberg, who was charged with two third-degree felonies in endangering the welfare of children and attempting to elude officers. He was also charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Along with the felonies, Schomberg was also charged with four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering another person, two counts intentional possession of a controlled substance, two counts use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. All those offenses are misdemeanors.

Troopers said they discovered Schomberg did not possess a driver’s licenses and the vehicle was past inspection and not insured.

Docket sheet