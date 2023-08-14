Williamsport, Pa. — A 15-year-old hit a man with a gun while demanding money after setting him up through the guise of selling headphones, police said.

When officers shined a light at two men near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street, Jayden Tymir Witherspoon of Williamsport took off running, Officer Brandon Wheeler said. The other man approached the cruiser claiming he had been robbed, Wheeler added.

Police confronted Witherspoon near the 300 block of Walnut Steet just before 1:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home, according to the complaint. Witherspoon tossed a cellphone and took off running while ignoring commands from the officers, police said.

The short foot chase ended with Wheeler taking Witherspoon into custody.

The victim claimed Witherspoon brandished the firearm and demanded money, according to the report. He attempted to get away from Witherspoon before being hit with the gun multiple times, authorities said.

Police located the weapon near the dropped cell phone after Witherspoon was stopped, according to court records. Police discovered it was stolen out of South Williamsport.

Witherspoon is charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, receiving stolen property, and possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Witherspoon is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey next week for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

