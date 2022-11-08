Washington, D.C. – The Justice Department will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions across 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

Examples of voting rights violations Obstacles to registering to vote, obtaining or submitting a ballot, having your ballot counted, or entering a polling place to vote Denied adequate voting assistance or accommodations for a disability at a polling place These are the most common characteristics that are legally protected: Race/color

Disability including temporary or in recovery

Religion

Sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation

Immigration/citizenship status

Language and national origin including ancestry and ethnicity

Family, marital, or parental status including pregnancy

Age

Genetic identification

Servicemember status If you think you’ve experienced a violation, learn how to report it.

Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters. The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.

According to the Jusice Department, the Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.

For the general election, the Civil Rights Division will monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day and/or in early voting in 5 jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, including Berks, Centre, Lehigh, Luzerne, and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release.

Designated monitors include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the following civil provisions that protect the right to vote, including the:

The division’s Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote.

The division’s Criminal Section enforces federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.

Complaints? What to do

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws here: https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov/.

Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials (including officials in the polling place).

Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911. These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted.

More information about the federal civil rights laws is available on the Civil Rights Division’s website at https://www.justice.gov/crt.

