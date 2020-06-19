The 15th Annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was recognized earlier this week, as U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Attorney General William P. Barr, and the rest of the U.S. Department of Justice echoed voices around the globe to condemn elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

This year's observance was particularly relevant because seniors are severely affected by COVID-19.

In this time when seniors are most vulnerable while also being isolated from their families and loved ones, scammers immediately started to prey on the elderly through phone scams, identity theft, and other illegal activity. The Department of Justice asserted their committment, through the Elder Justice Initiative, to prevent and aggressively prosecute frauds that target the U.S.'s seniors.

Some of the scams that have already been identified include fake COVID testing kits and a slew of schemes that take advantage of stimulus and Payment Protection Program funds.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important this year than perhaps ever before to bring awareness to elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Freed. “As lockdowns and social distancing have limited interaction between people, this crisis has created numerous opportunities for scammers to prey on our most vulnerable citizens. While the scams may have different names and use different methods, the goal remains the same: to separate law abiding citizens from their money.

Earlier in 2020, Attorney General Barr declared "prevention and disruption of transnational elder fraud" to be a Department of Justice priority goal, placing it among the Department's four highest priorities.

Steps that have already been taken to reach this goal include:

The National Elder Fraud Hotline: 833-FRAUD-11

Establishment of Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force

The Money Mule Initiative

Annual Elder Justice Sweep

Holding foreign-based fraudsters and those who flee the U.S. accountable

The National Elder Fraud Hotline is staffed by experienced case managers who support elders and caretakers who believe that they have been a victim of fraud.

The Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force was established in June of 2019 to combat foreign fraud schemes targeting elders. The Force includes the Consumer Protection Branch of the DoJ, six U.S. Attorneys' offices, FBI special agents, postal inspectors, and other law enforcement personnel.

The group has brought cases against over 140 individuals and organizations since its founding.

The Annual Elder Justice Sweep began in March of 2020. The DoJ, working with every U.S. Attorney's office, charged over 400 defendants, causing over $1 billion in loss through schemes largely affecting seniors. This includes two cases in the Middle District.

One such case involved a Canadian citizen who participated in a fake debt collection scam. The suspect and his associates allegedly sent fake checks to victims and asked them to wire funds to overseas accounts to pay off nonexistent debt.

The Money Mule Initiative was started in October of 2018. The DoJ and partners began a concentrated effort to find, disrupt, and prosecute money mule schemes that largely affect senior citizens.

In 2019, more than 600 domestic mules were disrupted. One example is a resident of Allentown who convinced people that they were eligible for cash or other prizes. The suspect caused mailings of legitimate postal money orders to his address and converted the proceeds to cash or deposited it into a Costa Rican bank account.

Schemes involving mass mailing fraud, grandparent scams, romance scams, lottery/sweepstakes scams, IRS and Social Security impostor scams, and tech support scams are commonly run by individuals in different countries. A recent case involved a Jamaican citizen contacting Pennsylvania seniors with messages that they have won a sweepstakes. The "winners" were instructed to send Western Union and MoneyGram transfers, money orders, and checks to money mules to cover various fake expenses so that they could collect a nonexistent prize.

For more information about what the Department of Justice is doing to prevent, disrupt, and prosecute elder abuse as well as training, resources, research, and victim services, please click here.