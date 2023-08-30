Williamsport, Pa. — A man was allegedly caught trying to steal a car.

Cody Lynn Moore, 42, of Montoursville asked the owner of the car for a “ride to town” as he sat inside the vehicle near the 1100 block of Halltown road on Aug. 17, Trooper Matthew Patrick said.

Moore allegedly told the man he was looking for the keys, and that he was going to drive the truck to town himself, Patrick added.

State police responded to a call at approximately 5:49 p.m. for reports of a white male with neck tattoos, Patrick wrote in the report. Moore, who has neck tattoos and matched the description given by the caller, was picked up walking south on Halltown Road. Moore allegedly told investigators he had been in the car because he was looking for a lighter.

Moore was taken into custody on Halltown Road near the accuser's home.

Moore was charged with third-degree felony criminal attempt theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal trespassing. He was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for the end of the month was moved to mid-September, according to court reports.

Docket sheet

