Submitted February 24, 2021
Since I know that you get lots of comments on how to spell the "Q..." Road - here is a list that we compiled over at Blooming Grove Historical Society a couple of years ago - if nothing else - it was informative (or so we hoped!)
1. Queneshaque – Munsee Indian for long level ground (Online History of Woodward Township)
2. Quenoshagheny – Munsee Indian for long straight stream (Online History of Woodward Township)
3. Quenshukeny – Lenape Indian for long tail or mountain lion (Google map online, Topography maps)
4. Quinneshegheny – 1876 History of Lycoming County
5. Quenshehague – 1873 Atlas of Lycoming County
6. Quinishahaguy – Historical Map of Pennsylvania
7. Quinnishougheney – As taught in the one rooms schools of the area
8. Quenischaschachki – J.F. Meginnes – 1889
9. Quenshuckeny – Listed on internet
10. Quenshuckney – Google Earth Pro
11. Quenshenkey – Lycoming Reporter
12. Quinneshockene – Joseph McMinn
13. Queenohoshoque – Gravesite Plot
14. Queeneshockany – The white settlers called the creek by the Indian name for the “Long Reach” which was corrupted into this spelling
From the intersection of 220 to its head waters – the elevation rises 600 feet.
