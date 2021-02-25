LettersToEditor_graphic_2020.jpg

Submitted February 24, 2021

Since I know that you get lots of comments on how to spell the "Q..." Road - here is a list  that we compiled over at Blooming Grove Historical Society a couple of years ago - if nothing else - it was informative (or so we hoped!)

QuenshuckneyRd_map_2021

A satellite view of the "Q" Road intersecting with Rt. 220 in Lycoming County.

1. Queneshaque – Munsee Indian for long level ground (Online History of Woodward Township)

2. Quenoshagheny – Munsee Indian for long straight stream (Online History of Woodward Township)

3. Quenshukeny – Lenape Indian for long tail or mountain lion (Google map online, Topography maps)

4. Quinneshegheny – 1876 History of Lycoming County

5. Quenshehague – 1873 Atlas of Lycoming County

6. Quinishahaguy – Historical Map of Pennsylvania

7. Quinnishougheney – As taught in the one rooms schools of the area

8. Quenischaschachki – J.F. Meginnes – 1889

9. Quenshuckeny – Listed on internet

10. Quenshuckney – Google Earth Pro

11. Quenshenkey – Lycoming Reporter

12. Quinneshockene – Joseph McMinn

13. Queenohoshoque – Gravesite Plot

14. Queeneshockany – The white settlers called the creek by the Indian name for the “Long Reach” which was corrupted into this spelling

From the intersection of 220 to its head waters – the elevation rises 600 feet.

