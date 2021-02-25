Submitted February 24, 2021

Since I know that you get lots of comments on how to spell the "Q..." Road - here is a list that we compiled over at Blooming Grove Historical Society a couple of years ago - if nothing else - it was informative (or so we hoped!)

1. Queneshaque – Munsee Indian for long level ground (Online History of Woodward Township)

2. Quenoshagheny – Munsee Indian for long straight stream (Online History of Woodward Township)

3. Quenshukeny – Lenape Indian for long tail or mountain lion (Google map online, Topography maps)

4. Quinneshegheny – 1876 History of Lycoming County

5. Quenshehague – 1873 Atlas of Lycoming County

6. Quinishahaguy – Historical Map of Pennsylvania

7. Quinnishougheney – As taught in the one rooms schools of the area

8. Quenischaschachki – J.F. Meginnes – 1889

9. Quenshuckeny – Listed on internet

10. Quenshuckney – Google Earth Pro

11. Quenshenkey – Lycoming Reporter

12. Quinneshockene – Joseph McMinn

13. Queenohoshoque – Gravesite Plot

14. Queeneshockany – The white settlers called the creek by the Indian name for the “Long Reach” which was corrupted into this spelling

From the intersection of 220 to its head waters – the elevation rises 600 feet.

Bio Box Author Greg Thomas lives at the headwaters of the "Q" Road.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.