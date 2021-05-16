Williamsport, Pa. -- Jury selection is scheduled for Monday in the case of a Jersey Shore man charged with multiple felony counts of forcible rape.

Joshua K. Morehart, 31, is accused by Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Officer Tyler Bierly of sexually assaulting a woman on three separate occasions in 2020.

The woman told police that Morehart asked her for help blowing up an air mattress around 2 a.m. on Oct. 28. They went outside and "he proceeded to tell her to get down on the ground in front of his Jeep," Bierly said.

The woman went to Geisinger Jersey Shore Medical Center for a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, according to the affidavit.

At Morehart's preliminary hearing in November, the woman testified that she communicated with Morehart via her cell phone.

Morehart subsequently identified evidence on the woman's phone that he said should be preserved and disclosed.

In December, First Assistant Public Defender Matthew Welickovitch filed a motion to preserve evidence on behalf of his client Morehart.

In January, Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio granted the motion and ordered the woman to preserve the contents of her cell phone.

"Any evidence related to the relationship of the parties, potential consent, and any admissions or denials after the fact would be highly probative and relevant," Lovecchio said.

Jury selection begins at 1:30 p.m. on May 17 in Courtroom 4. Assistant District Attorney Devin Victoria Walker will be representing the Commonwealth.

