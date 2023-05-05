Williamsport, Pa. — A jury returned a guilty verdict for an area man accused of downloading and distributing child sex abuse material.

Christopher D. Fraunfelter, 35, of South Williamsport sat with his head down in the Lycoming County Courthouse as guilty verdicts were read for 40 counts. Judge Ryan Tira scheduled sentencing for Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. in the same courtroom.

Related reading: South Williamsport man charged with 30 counts of child pornography

Fraunfelter will be evaluated to determine if he is a sexually violent predator. A pre-sentence investigation will also be conducted.

“I think they made the right decision,” Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler said. “These aren’t victimless crimes. Every child that you saw is a victim. They are still being abused every time that picture is seen.”

Trooper James Ballantyne was the only witness called for the Commonwealth. He provided nearly five hours of testimony throughout the first day of the trial.

Related reading: Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police

Ballantyne testified to receiving a cyber tip on Jan. 2 that 18 images were flagged for child abuse material. He testified all of Thursday morning, showing the jury how an investigation into child pornography is conducted.

“It’s really difficult to have a trial for the Commonwealth with only one witness,” Beucler said. “Trooper Ballantyne testified and we had to talk some through pretty high-tech material. There was a number of different search warrants issued to big companies.”

Related reading: Stolen merchandise returned for cash to buy drugs: police

Two of the biggest companies were Google and Kik. Those not familiar with Kik, it's a messaging platform similar to Facebook messenger.

Fraunfelter used a Gmail account to set a Kik account up. It was there where he ultimately received pictures of child sex abuse material. He then used his Gmail account to send the pictures back to himself.

“The jury was paying attention,” Beucler said. “They were invested.”

Investigators with the State Police Computer Crime Unit said the images, uploaded to an email address, were child sexual abuse material.

Investigators linked the email address to Fraunfelter. After surveilling his home for several days, Fraunfelter was taken into custody on March 15 of 2022 after Ballantyne executed a search warrant on a residence near the 200 block of Curtin Street.

Fraunfelter admitted to using the flagged email address along with a device that was also flagged for child sexual abuse material. Authorities said Fraunfelter was in possession of the material sent with the tip they received early in 2022.

Recordings of an interview conducted by State Police with Fraunfelter were played twice for the jury. Beucler highlighted several of the clips during her closing argument.

“Yes [Fraunfelter’s email address] is my email for Kik,” he told investigators. In another instance, Fraunfelter told troopers he was the only person that had access to his phone.

Fraunfelter’s defense attorney, Kyle Rude, questioned if his client knowingly possessed the images. Rude said Kik, the social media platform used to upload the images, does not verify who’s using the email address associated with the account. He said the Commonwealth’s argument was based on assumptions.

Beucler countered during her closing arguments. She claimed Fraunfelter knowingly possessed the images and took steps to cover his crimes up.

She showed how Fraunfelter didn’t look away from the images for more than two minutes during an interview with troopers.

“We are disappointed,” Rude said. “We respect the jury's decision. We will appeal the verdict.”

In a separate case, Fraunfelter was arrested and charged with stealing holiday blow molds. Fraunfelter has been charged in two cases involving the theft of holiday decorations dating back to 2019.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.