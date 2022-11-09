Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman was found guilty on four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals last week.

Alyia West, 40, of Williamsport ignored obvious signs that four puppies needed immediate help on Sept. 14, 2021, according to police.

The SPCA received a call from someone who said they were concerned for the puppies, prompting the investigation.

Officers from the Lycoming County SPCA attempted to help the animals, but two of the four died. All four—Angel, Rocky, Sky, and Ice, Jr.—were taken to the SPCA and given fluids in an effort to help them. Angel and Rocky passed away.

Twelve jurors found West guilty after a day-long trial at the Lycoming County courthouse.

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler prosecuted the case. During the trial, Beucler showed pictures of the puppies and asked the jury if they would have helped the animals.

“You will see the photos,” Beucler said. “Would a reasonable person have provided care for the puppies?”

The puppies were tested for several ailments, according to the affidavit. They tested positive for coccidia, along with having liquid diarrhea. The puppies were cold to the touch, lethargic, and could barely lift their heads up.

Experts testified coccidia is a treatable sickness with proper care—something West failed to provide for the puppies.

“None of us want to be here,” Buecler said to the jury. “This isn’t a topic we want to talk about.”

In September of 2021, West was in court to plead guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver and felony delivery of a controlled substance. Police said she conspired with her 18-year-old daughter in that case to complete a crack deal on May 14.

West was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for each drug offense, to run concurrently.

A sentencing date for West regarding the animal cruelty case was delayed until March 2023.

