Williamsport, Pa. – A jury in Lycoming County deliberated for about 30 minutes before unanimously voting to acquit a Williamsport man accused of selling cocaine to a county detective.

Christopher Peter White, 45, of Williamsport, was found not guilty of felony drug-related charges following a jury trial on April 5.

White was arrested in October 2019 by Lycoming County Detective Jonathan Rachael, who alleged that White sold cocaine to an undercover Narcotics Enforcement Unit detective in Williamsport on Jan. 29, 2019.

At White's trial this month, Helen Stolinas, White's court-appointed private attorney, argued that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence. Stolinas argued that there was insufficient evidence to corroborate the testimony of the Commonwealth's only witness.

"While I cannot speak for the jury, it appears that they were not satisfied with the quantity or quality of the evidence presented against Mr. White," Stolinas said.

On March 24, attorney for the Commonwealth Joseph C. Ruby filed a notice of intent to offer testimony of White's "prior bad acts;" on April 5, a jury found White not guilty.

The jury determined that White was not guilty of all of the charges filed against him: felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony delivery of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Common Pleas Judge Ryan M. Tira presided over the jury trial.

White has two other drug-related cases still moving through the Lycoming County Court system, both for alleged 2019 incidents:

White is charged by state police at Montoursville with 12 felonies stemming from alleged possession with intent to deliver controlled substances on Jan. 15, 2019.

White is charged by Lycoming County Detectives with 13 felonies in connection with alleged possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on July 16, 2019, Aug. 26, 2019, Sept. 11, 2019 and Sept. 17, 2019.

Docket sheet - not guilty

White docket sheet - PSP Montoursville

White docket sheet - Lycoming County Detectives