Williamsport, Pa. — A jury found a Cogan Station man guilty on Wednesday of burning down a motorcycle club February 9, 2020.

During a two-day trial at the Lycoming County Courthouse, defendant Damon Millington, 43, along with a jury of his peers, listened to the testimony of the chief investigator and fire investigator, Millington's landlord, and his ex girlfriend as the prosecution built a case to prove he was guilty of burning down the Road Knight Motorcycle Club in Hepburn Township.

Millington faced 12 charges ranging from felony arson to witness intimidation, criminal tresspass, risking catastrophe, theft, and other related charges to setting the fire that destroyed the motorcycle club.

A felony strangulation charge was withdrawn, and a charge of convicted felon not to posess a firearm was severed, according to Matthew Welickovitch, assistant district attorney.

The jury found Millington guilty on felony charges of arson, intimidation of a witness, criminal trespass, burglary, criminal mischief, and risking catastrophe.

On the misdemeanor charges of theft and receiving stolen property, he was found not guilty.

Welickovitch called the structure a "veritable tinderbox,"constructed almost entirely of wood, on stilts, as it sat in a flood plain near the Lycoming Creek.

According to Old Lycoming Police, Officer Matthew McCormick was the first to arrive on the scene around 11 p.m. The fire was reported by passerby on the nearby highway. McCormick said the fire was "rocking" when he arrived, fully engulfed in flames.

Related reading: Road Knight Motorcycle Club fire ruled arson, man charged

Multiple local fire and emergency agencies from Hepburn, Eldred, Old Lycoming, Woodward, Nisbet, Trout Run, Loyalsock, DuBoistown, and Montoursville responded to put out the flames at the club on Haleeka Road in Cogan Station that evening.

The police investigation zeroed in on Millington when several family members of his then-girlfriend Kortney Howard reached out with the belief that Millington set the fire, including a child who came forward to a school counselor, saying he was afraid for Howard's safety, according to testimony presented in court.

Lycoming County Adult Probation placed Millington in custody several days after the fire for unrelated reasons. It was then, authorities said, that Millington provided investigators with a full confession of burning the Road Knights club house down.

Millington, who's apartment was located approximately one-half mile from the Motorcycle Club, claimed he set the structure on fire by using a lighter to ignite curtains.

Recorded phone calls between Millington and Howard were a large piece of the prosecution's evidence against Millington.

"You don't understand," Millington is heard telling Howard on a recorded call. "The only person who knows anything about it is you. Do you understand how long I can go away for it? Seven to 10 years. Do you understand that?" he said.

"Will you burn this house down like you did the Road Knight's club?" Howard asked.

"I'll do what I have to," Millington responded.

Defense attorney Andrea Pulizzi argued that the confession was intentional, an "act of love" by Millington, who was trying to protect Howard. She also argued inconsistencies in the fire investigation, and the presence of reasonable doubt created by lack of physical evidence or witnesses.

Millington is incarcerated, awaiting sentencing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.