Washington, D.C. -- The FDA, CDC, and other partners are currently investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Duisburg and Salmonella Urbana infections, which have been traced back to Jule's Cashew Brie, a vegan cheese substitute. On April 23, Jule's Foods recalled all of its products.

As of May 7, seven people in three states (California, Tennessee, and Florida) have been infected. DNA analysis determined that strains of Salmonella found in the vegan cheese were the same as those that were making people ill. Unprocessed, raw cashews from the Jule's Foods facility tested positive for Salmonella Urbana as well, meaning that the cashew supplier is the likely source of contamination.

The FDA is now working with the cashew supplier to ensure that all contaminated products are withdrawn from the market. The supplier does not sell products on a retail level.

The FDA will continue to work with the cashew supplier to determine whether additional products may be contaminated.

Customers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jule's Foods cashew products. Affected items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone who suspects that they have or had recalled Jule's brand products should thoroughly sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have come in contact with the vegan cheese.