Williamsport, Pa. – The government can't seize your person or property based on an uncorroborated anonymous tip.

That's the crux of a Dec. 23, 2020, opinion and order by Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio.

Lovecchio's order suppresses drug evidence unlawfully seized by the Pa. Parole Board from Stephanie N. Foster, 26, of South Williamsport, on April 23, 2020.

Foster was detained and searched without reasonable suspicion, according to Lovecchio.

Foster was charged last June with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Labs for the substance came back as bath salts, Foster's attorney First Assistant Public Defender Matthew B. Welickovitch said.

In an omnibus pretrial motion filed last July, Welickovitch asked the Court to suppress "all physical evidence and statements" obtained from Foster due to her apparently illegal detention by law enforcement.

Lovecchio recently granted Welickovitch's motion on Foster's behalf, pointing out that "this case hinges on the tip."

"Where the underlying source of the information is an anonymous telephone call, the tip should be treated with particular suspicion," Lovecchio wrote.

The Pennsylvania Parole Board reportedly received a call from "someone" claiming parolee Robert Belton threatened him with a firearm because of an alleged unpaid debt.

Lovecchio said Parole Board Agent Jason Lemay and Trooper Daniel Dunucci met with law enforcement at the Parole Board's Williamsport office, where Board Supervisor Frederick approved the search of Belton's residence at 300 Curtin St., Williamsport.

The residence was rented by Foster, who was allowing Belton to live there.

"The purpose of the search was to determine if Belton was in violation of the conditions of his supervision by possessing a firearm," Lovecchio wrote.

Agent Lemay didn't know where the tip originated and no investigation was done to corroborate it, according to court records. The tip could've been anonymous.

Around 9 a.m. on April 23, 2020, Lemay parked his vehicle about 25 feet away from the residence on Curtin Street to conduct surveillance, according to court documents. Belton eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody.

When Foster exited the residence shortly behind Belton, Lemay told her to stay where she was and that he'd be with her "in a minute," according to Lovecchio.

Foster testified that she was carrying a nylon bag on her back, which Lemay subsequently directed her to put down. Lemay looked into the bag and then someone handcuffed her while police searched the house.

"One agent or officer told Defendant they were searching the bag because she was protecting Belton; another said it was 'for safety,'" Lovecchio wrote. "Defendant confirmed that she told Agent Lemay two or three times, that the bag was not hers and a couple times that she didn't know whose it was."

Drug paraphernalia in the form of empty Ziploc bags and a metal container with bath salts inside were seized from the backpack, according to Welickovitch.

Welickovitch successfully argued that Lemay seized Foster and conducted an investigatory detention without the requisite reasonable suspicion, and searched the bag she was carrying without a warrant or probable cause.

"Based on the lack of record evidence regarding the tip, the court concludes that law enforcement did not have reasonable suspicion to detain Defendant or to search the backpack she was carrying," Lovecchio wrote.