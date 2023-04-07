Williamsport, Pa. — A teenager will face trial for attempted murder and four other counts related to a shooting in the city, according to a judge’s ruling this week.

Judge Christian Frey felt prosecutors had met the burden to charge Keyon Anthony White, 17, as an adult, for both attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to an opinion released Thursday.

Additional charges include recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Certain "direct file" offenses do not come within the jurisdiction of the juvenile court, and are referred directly to criminal court for prosecution, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services.

"It's a privilege to be processed through the juvenile court," Prosecutor ADA Taylor Beucler said. "Your record in most cases is sealed, can be expunged even. The sanctions are different, and the focus is entirely different. This is a case of senseless violence and the community is fed up with it, we all are."

White, accompanied by Nazir Jihad Thrower, 17, of Williamsport, is accused of firing five shots into a home near the 2400 block of Lila Lane in Williamsport in September of last year just after 3 a.m., according to investigators. At the time of the shooting, there were three people home, including a 15-year-old inside the bedroom White allegedly fired into, police said.

Investigators said the juvenile was the intended target of the shooting.

“By firing at least five shots into the bedroom, the Defendant clearly took a substantial step towards killing the juvenile,” Frey said. “The volume of shots also supports the argument that White acted with specific intent to kill.”

Although nobody was hurt in the shooting, Frey said the fact that White allegedly used a firearm showed intention to inflict serious injury.

“The use of a dearly weapon, being fired toward another, would allow a jury to reasonably infer that White intended to cause serious injury, and that he took a substantial step in doing so by opening fire,” said Frey.

Juvenile probation officers tracked Thrower using an ankle monitor. They said Thrower was downtown in the area of Lila Lane at the time of the shooting.

Several members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police walked the path from Thrower’s home near the 600 block of Locust Street to the area where the shots were fired, locating several surveillance cameras along the way. They also collected eight 9mm casings along the route.

Video provided by Chance Aluminum showed Thrower and White as they crossed train tracks in the direction of the shooting, according to Agent Benjamin Hitesman.

A second and third video provided by STEP and Lycoming Valley Railroad, respectively, showed both suspects as they traveled west along the tracks, investigators said.

Police spotted what they said was a firearm in the sweatshirt pocket of White.

“This was the exact time that Thrower’s ankle monitor showed him walking through this area,” Hitesman wrote.

Shots were heard on a fourth video provided to law enforcement. Agent Brittany Alexander said the shots could be heard at approximately 3:08 a.m. just before Thrower and White were seen running away from the area.

Thrower is charged with conspiracy to commit third degree murder, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangering another person, and aggravated assault.

In a separate case, Lakeisha White, 46, of New Jersey, was charged with a single count of perjury for lying during a place hearing for her son, Keyon White.

White testified that her son was not in Williamsport and was enrolled in a Pennsauken, NJ, school at the time. When asked if her son had ever come back to Williamsport without her, she responded: "No, not that I know of."

According to police, they asked her if he was not with her, where was Keyon? She replied, "Home, always home." She reinforced again that Keyon was not in Williamsport on Sept. 12, 2022.

Agents learned that Lakeisha White had withdrawn Keyon from Pennsauken High School. She was arraigned on a single count of perjury and released on $50,000 bail.

