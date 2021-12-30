Lock Haven, Pa. — Justin Dean Etters, 30, of Beech Creek was sentenced to more than 50 years in State Prison after pleading guilty to rape of a child in Clinton County Court.

Etters also pled guilty to statutory rape and incest of a minor as he faced Judge Michael Salisbury in court. Etters was charged with the felonies in May of this year after authorities investigated allegations into the incident.

During an interview with police, Etters admitted to raping an eight-year-old child and was held at the Clinton County Correctional Facility on $250,000 monetary bail.

Prior to sentencing, Salisbury did not hold back his feelings saying, “(You are) a monster who must be removed from society.”

Etters was found to be a sexually violent predator and will be subject to extensive registration requirements as a sex offender, according to the release. Etters will be eligible to apply for parole after serving the first 12 years of his state prison sentence.

Docket sheet