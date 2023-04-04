Williamsport, Pa. — A man charged with attempted murder was denied a request to be released on bail Monday.

Judge Ryan Tira didn’t take long to deny Unique Terrell Robinson’s request for bail during a hearing Monday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. The 24-year-old Robinson will remain in custody at the Lycoming County Prison, facing charges of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and rape by forcible compulsion, among others.

Judge Gary Whiteman originally denied Robinson bail on Jan. 2 during a preliminary arraignment.

“I don’t feel safe with him coming home,” Robinson’s accuser told the courtroom during Monday's proceedings.

The 23-year-old Robinson was supported by various family members, including his mother, who spoke to the court on his behalf. At one point, Robinson’s mother told the crowded courtroom, “If my son did something wrong, I’d want him to be held accountable."

Robinson is accused of trying to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2 at a home in the 900 block of Memorial Avenue in Williamsport. The victim, who received seven stitches in her neck after the attack, testified to having soreness in the area from the injury during a preliminary hearing.

"He just slit my throat," she told Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade during testimony at the preliminary hearing. "I was crying and begging for my life.

All nine charges, which included attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, rape, sexual assault, and possession of an instrument of crime were bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing in January.

