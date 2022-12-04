Williamsport, Pa. — A judge has again ruled against the Lycoming County Commissioners in a long-standing fight over the duties of the Controller.

In the Dec. 1 decision, Judge John Leete called some of the Commissioners’ claims in an appeal of an earlier decision “without merit,” and said they had “usurped” the powers of Controller Krista Rogers.

The legal dispute began last April when Commissioners Tony Mussare and Rick Mirabito, along with former Commissioner Jack McKernan, voted to reorganize the Controller’s office. They removed four staff members from the Controller’s office and placed them under the supervision of the county’s budget and finance office. They also voted to remove some of the functions of the Controller, including accounts payable.

Both decisions went against the county code and were illegal, Rogers argued.

“By this move the commissioners are risking their ability to pay bills and payroll, and file a financial report,” Rogers said in a press release after the April vote. “They are eliminating the controller’s office as the lawful check and balance of county expenditures.”

That began a legal fight that appeared to have ended this July when Judge Leete ruled in favor of Rogers and ordered the county to restore both the duties and the employees to the Controller’s office. But the Commissioners appealed the ruling just days later and asked that the order be vacated.

In the latest decision, Leete ruled the law clearly delineates the duties of the Controller and the Commissioners. While the commissioners are the “general managers and administrators of the fiscal affairs of the county,” the controller oversees the “everyday management of those affairs.”

The county can hire an independent auditor to generate a report about its finances, but it can’t replace the required duties of the controller, Leete said. He also noted that while the commissioners can set the salaries and benefits of employees working for the county, they don’t have the right to hire, discharge, or supervise those employees. Transferring employees out of the Controller’s office “runs afoul” of the law, and the Commissioners’ decision to remove job duties “have in fact usurped the more specific powers of the Controller,” Leete said.

The lawsuit, which has already cost the county tens of thousands of dollars, could get costlier if a judge rules the county must pay Rogers’ legal fees, which total more than $45,000.

